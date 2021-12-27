Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

