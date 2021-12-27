Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $165.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $527.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

