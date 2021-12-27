Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.19. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

