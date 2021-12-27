Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.19. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 156 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
