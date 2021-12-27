Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $387.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

