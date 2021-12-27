Amalgamated Bank Has $3.06 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 68.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 96,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 110,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

