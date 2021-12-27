Amalgamated Bank Has $3.40 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average of $251.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,432 shares of company stock worth $36,525,293. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.