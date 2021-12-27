Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $172.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.72, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.