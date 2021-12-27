Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,259 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $134.01 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

