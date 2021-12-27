Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,348 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

