Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $720,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,462.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,439.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

