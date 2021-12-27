Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

