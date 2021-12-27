Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

