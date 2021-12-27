American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

