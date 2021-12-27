American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.40 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

