Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

MTCH stock opened at $133.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

