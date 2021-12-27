Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 1,407 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $698.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.88. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

