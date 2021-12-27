Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 38,697 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

