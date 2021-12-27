Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

