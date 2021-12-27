Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.53 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $648.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

