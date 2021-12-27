Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $422,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $332.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

