Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $550.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.