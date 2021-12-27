Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

