Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,268 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

MSI opened at $262.90 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.60 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.