Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $437.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $271.07 and a one year high of $442.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.