Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 42,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,092. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.