Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Sells C$25,280.00 in Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

