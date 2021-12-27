Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. American Express reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.19. 3,140,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

