Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.04. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. 4,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

