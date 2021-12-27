Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.16 million to $1.03 billion. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

