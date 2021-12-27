Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $286.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.10 million to $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 118,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.