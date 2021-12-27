Analysts Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $291,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $520,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $13,868,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $50,561,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 851,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,662. Riskified has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

