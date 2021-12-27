Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $385.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the highest is $390.50 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.10. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

