Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($7.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,472. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 128,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 5,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

