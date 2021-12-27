Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

