Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $784.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $752.40 million to $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

