Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce $94.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.84 million to $157.01 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

