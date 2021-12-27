Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post sales of $70.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the highest is $70.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $288.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 248,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.20.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

