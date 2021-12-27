Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

