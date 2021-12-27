Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 54.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 356,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,092,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

