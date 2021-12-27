Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $30.57

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

