Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Target Price at C$11.10

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.67.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

