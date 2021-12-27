Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Price Target at GBX 631.33

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.57) to GBX 753 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.33) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

RMV opened at GBX 789.80 ($10.43) on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 793.60 ($10.48). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 731.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 700.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.88.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,828,066.56).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

