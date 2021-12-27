Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$143.84

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$143.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Insiders have sold 11,180 shares of company stock worth $1,481,101 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.96. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$103.22 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

