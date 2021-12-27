Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $133.68

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

TSM stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,807. The company has a market capitalization of $636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,517,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,478,000 after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 74,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 208,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 286,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

