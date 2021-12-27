Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $211.95

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

