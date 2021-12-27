Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $10.44

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

FTI stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

