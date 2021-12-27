Analysts Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT at $17.56

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZVIA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

ZVIA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.