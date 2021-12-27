Analyzing Great Elm Group (GEG) & Its Rivals

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Great Elm Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million -$8.08 million -12.18 Great Elm Group Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -37.33

Great Elm Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Great Elm Group Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group Competitors 2505 12732 23601 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Great Elm Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group’s peers have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

