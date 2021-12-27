Analyzing Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video Display and KULR Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $12.54 million 0.49 $810,000.00 $0.20 5.25 KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 515.06 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Video Display has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display 12.02% 31.31% 13.16% KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Video Display and KULR Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

KULR Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.54%. Given KULR Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KULR Technology Group is more favorable than Video Display.

Summary

Video Display beats KULR Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video Display

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products. The Simulation and Training Products division provides projection display systems for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The Cyber Secure Products division offers TEMPEST technology and (EMSEC) products; and design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses worldwide. The Data Display CRTs division retails computer terminal monitors and medical monitoring equipment. The Broadcast and Control Center Products division sells visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The Other Computer Products division comprises of keyboard products with a plan to manufacture and offer cyber-secure keyboards as part of the cyb

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

