Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 15.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

